Groove into the Future: Curtain Closes on Club Mouse Beat at Tokyo Disneyland
An interestingly named new show is set to debut in its place at the end of September.
Today marked the final performance of Club Mouse Beat at Tokyo Disneyland, which is closing to prepare for a brand-new show.
What's Happening:
- March 31, 2026 marked the end of a five-year run for Tokyo Disneyland's Club Mouse Beat show.
- The 25-minute-long show first debuted in Tomorrowland's Showbase in July 2021, set within “Club Mouse,” where Mickey and his friends go to show off their cool dance moves – such as dynamic hip-hop, Latin and pop performances.
- Tokyo Disney Resort said farewell to the show by sharing some photos of the cast, alongside the starring Fab 5 (plus Chip & Dale), from the final day.
- This fall, Club Mouse Beat will be replaced by "The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour" – a new stage show featuring performances and live vocals by a group of all-star vocalists and dancers known as "The D-Groovationz4."
- Together with Micky Mouse and other Disney friends, The D-Groovationz4 will hold an exhilarating concert to showcase the power of music and how it brings people together. With new songs and fresh spins on Disney classics.
- The show will feature new songs and fresh spins on Disney classics, with appearances from characters from Wreck-It Ralph and Big Hero 6 joining in the fun.
- In fact, this will be Vanellope and Baymax's first time appearing in a stage show at Tokyo Disney Resort.
- 4-5 performances of this 25-minute-long show will be held daily when it debuts on September 30, 2026.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Also concluding its run at Tokyo Disneyland is Nightfall Glow, the rainy-day mini-parade alternative to Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights.
- The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel is updating the artwork in the Discover section of the hotel to reflect some recent and upcoming additions.
- In April, the Tokyo Disney Resort will kick off an 18 month celebration of the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea – and with it comes a new look for the Disney Resort Line.
- Years since we've heard the announcement of a brand new Space Mountain in Tokyo, we're getting aerial photos that show the new structure taking on the recognizable look.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com