Tokyo Disneyland’s Exclusive "Nightfall Glow" Rainy Day Parade to Close

The rare, weather-dependent spectacle is set to conclude its run this March.

Tokyo Disney Resort will soon see the conclusion of Nightfall Glow, the specialized mini-parade that has illuminated the rainy nights of Tokyo Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Nightfall Glow will officially end its performance run on March 31st (although if no further evening rain occurs then the recent performance was the last one).

Because the parade is designed specifically as a rainy-day alternative to Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights, the exact date of the final showing remains at the mercy of the elements.

The parade begins with the Three Good Fairies. Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather appear on levitating platforms surrounding a central glowing column. They fight over the color of the center column, which fluctuates rapidly between pink, blue, and green.

Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather appear on levitating platforms surrounding a central glowing column. They fight over the color of the center column, which fluctuates rapidly between pink, blue, and green. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy follow on a float characterized by translucent bubbles and glowing canopies.

The Princess unit features Cinderella, Jasmine, and Belle on a multi-leveled architectural float.

The closing float features Chip and Dale, Clarice, Goofy and Pluto providing a final farewell.

Unlike traditional parades that are cancelled due to precipitation, this show utilizes specialized float traction and weather-sealed lighting systems.

The floats have to handle slick surfaces safely at low speed and the LED arrays take advantage of the reflective effect of wet ground.

Guests visiting the park before April should hope for a drizzle if they wish to catch one last glimpse.

About the Rainy Day Tradition at Tokyo Disney Resort:

Tokyo Disneyland was the first Disney park to implement a high-production value rain-only parade, acknowledging the specific climate of the Urayasu region.

The characters wear specialized costumes that maintain their luster and shape even when exposed to humidity and light rain.

Historically, Nightfall Glow replaced the previous Rainy Day Fun cavalcade, which featured characters in yellow rain slickers.

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