Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel to Bring New Artwork to Discover Rooms Featuring New Resort Additions
This will mark the first permanent change to the hotel's room artwork since its opening.
The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel is updating the artwork in the Discover section of the hotel to reflect some recent and upcoming additions to the Tokyo Disney Resort.
What's Happening:
- The Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel is split into two sections – Fantasy and Discover – with the Discover section focusing on the adventurous side of the resort.
- Later this year, Tokyo Disney Resort will be gradually updating the artwork in the hotel rooms for the first time since the hotel's opening in 2016.
- The artwork will reflect many of the additions to the Tokyo Disney Resort since 2016, including a couple in the future.
- New additions include:
- Donald and Daisy riding the Dream Flyer in Soaring: Fantastic Flight
- Hiro flying through the skies with Baymax
- Fantasy Springs
- Vanellope and Ralph from the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph themed attraction at Tokyo Disneyland
- The new Space Mountain
- Here's a look at the current artwork, which takes on a similar style, albeit it at nighttime.
- These new rooms will begin to be available at the Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel – Discover as of September 1, 2026.
- Meanwhile, through June 30, 2026, guests can enjoy the special "Color of Fantasy" themed rooms – which we had the chance to check out.
- Head to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website for more details and to book your stay today!
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- A new show is coming to the Tomorrowland Showbase stage at Tokyo Disneyland beginning in September.
- Next month, the Tokyo Disney Resort will kick off an 18 month celebration of the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea – and with it comes a new look for the Disney Resort Line.
- Years since we've heard the announcement of a brand new Space Mountain in Tokyo, we're getting aerial photos that show the new structure taking on the recognizable look.
- Tokyo Disneyland has unveiled a colorful new promotional video for its upcoming special event, Disney Palpalooza: Vanellope’s Sweets Pop World.
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