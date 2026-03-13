New Aerial Photos Show Tokyo Disneyland's New Mountain Taking Shape

Years since we've heard the announcement of a brand new Space Mountain in Tokyo, we're getting aerial photos that show the new structure taking on the recognizable look.

What's Happening:

The new Space Mountain and surrounding area are expected to open in 2027, complete with the newly rebuilt attraction that keeps the original concept of a thrilling indoor coaster that takes guests on a high-speed journey through space, but will include enhanced performance and immersive special effects.

In addition to the attraction, an all-new plaza in Tomorrowland will represent a future where humans are in harmony with nature giving guests areas to rest and relax, while enjoying various icons and design elements that will create a sense of hope for the future.