New Aerial Photos Show Tokyo Disneyland's New Mountain Taking Shape
And it looks just like the concept art!
Years since we've heard the announcement of a brand new Space Mountain in Tokyo, we're getting aerial photos that show the new structure taking on the recognizable look.
What's Happening:
- Tokyo Disneyland has shared a new aerial photo showcasing the progress made on their new Space Mountain attraction.
- From above, you can see the new spires and conical shapes taking shape, as well as the new developments in the surrounding area.
- The original version of the Disney Parks classic closed back in 2024 to make way for a brand new iteration of the experience coming to the Japanese destination. And when we say brand new - we mean it. The original was fully demolished while a brand new one rose into the sky nearby.
- Now, thanks to the new photo, we see the Tomorrowland favorite taking on the shape and look that was originally revealed in the concept art, which was first unveiled back in 2022.
- The new Space Mountain and surrounding area are expected to open in 2027, complete with the newly rebuilt attraction that keeps the original concept of a thrilling indoor coaster that takes guests on a high-speed journey through space, but will include enhanced performance and immersive special effects.
- In addition to the attraction, an all-new plaza in Tomorrowland will represent a future where humans are in harmony with nature giving guests areas to rest and relax, while enjoying various icons and design elements that will create a sense of hope for the future.
- In the evenings, guests can enjoy lighting and sound effects that will further enhance their experience in this new area.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com