Tokyo Disneyland Teases New Promotional Video for Disney Palpalooza: Vanellope’s Sweets Pop World
The candy-themed special event runs April 9 through June 30, 2026, with early offerings beginning March 9.
Get ready for a sugar rush! Vanellope Von Schweetz is revving up to crash Tokyo Disneyland this spring for Disney Palpalooza: Vanellope’s Sweets Pop World.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disneyland has unveiled a colorful new promotional video for its upcoming special event, Disney Palpalooza: Vanellope’s Sweets Pop World.
- Inspired by Vanellope’s candy-filled imagination from Wreck-It Ralph, the limited-time celebration will transform the entire park into a whimsical world of sweets from April 9 through June 30, 2026.
- Running as the sixth installment of the fan-favorite Disney Palpalooza event series, Vanellope’s Sweets Pop World promises immersive décor, themed entertainment, specialty treats, and exclusive merchandise — all inspired by the high-energy, dessert-driven aesthetic of Vanellope’s world.
- From pastel frosting-inspired backdrops to oversized candy props, Tokyo Disneyland will lean fully into the theme, creating photo-ready moments and vibrant overlays throughout the park.
- Springtime at Tokyo Disneyland is already a popular travel window, thanks to pleasant weather and seasonal offerings. Adding a fully themed sweets celebration only sweetens the deal.
- For fans of Vanellope and anyone who loves whimsical, pastel-heavy park aesthetics, this limited-time event is shaping up to be a standout of the 2026 calendar.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Tokyo Disneyland Guests Guaranteed Visit from The Mandalorian and Grogu to Celebrate New Film
- The Duffy Bus Returns as Tokyo Disney Resort Takes Its Celebration of Tokyo DisneySea's 25th Birthday on the Road
- Tokyo Disney Resort to Release New Button & Pin Badge Collection Book
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com