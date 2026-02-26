Tokyo Disneyland Guests Guaranteed Visit from The Mandalorian and Grogu to Celebrate New Film

Plus, more Star Wars fun to herald the arrival of the new film!

To celebrate the arrival of their new film, Tokyo Disneyland has announced a special limited time experience aboard Star Tours: The Adventures Continue that will guarantee a visit from The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland is getting in on the fun of the new Star Wars film set to arrive in theaters, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

To celebrate, the park’s version of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue will be getting a special limited-time version starting on April 23rd, and running through June 30th.

This version will be updated to include a guaranteed appearance by the film’s titular characters, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Additionally, Tokyo Disneyland will be celebrating Star Wars Day (May 4) with a special photo opportunity for guests which will feature Cast Members holding special "MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU" photo panels starting on Thursday, April 23 to Sunday, May 10.

Some Thoughts:

Fans of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue know that the attraction has been updated (stateside and in Tokyo) to feature random encounters with Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, or Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) and Grogu.

This special limited-time run of Star Tours at Tokyo Disneyland doesn’t sound like anything new per se, but rather the guarantee that those moments that could feature Din Djarin and Grogu, WILL feature Din Djarin and Grogu.

More Star Wars Fun in Tokyo:

On April 23, new merchandise will appear at the park to celebrate, featuring favorite droids and Grogu as well. Pins will be available featuring the loveable character along with other accessories.

On April 1, Soft Landing at the park will start serving up the Galactic Breeze, which mixes butterfly pea syrup, jelly, and mango cubes that turn a vibrant purple with a swirl. Sparkling powder and floating mango pieces give the illusion of tiny planets drifting through space.

Elsewhere around the Globe:

As part of the launch of the new film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, the popular attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will also see some changes.

The titular characters will now be featured on the attraction, with new mechanics installed into the interactive experience that will allow guests to choose their destination.

All of these changes have also caused the attraction to change its name at Walt Disney World, now becoming “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission”

The changes arrive at the same time the film debuts stateside on May 22nd.