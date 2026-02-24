The Duffy Bus Returns as Tokyo Disney Resort Takes Its Celebration of Tokyo DisneySea's 25th Birthday on the Road

The "Tokyo Disney Resort Special Parade" will head to numerous destinations across Japan, beginning in April.

Duffy, Mickey and all their friends will once again be heading across Japan for the Tokyo Disney Resort Special Parade.

What's Happening:

  • In celebration of Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary, everyone's favorite Disney friends will venture beyond Tokyo Disney Resort to hold parades at festivals throughout the country.
  • The fun all kicks off on April 4 in Matsuyama-shi, Ehime-ken with Disney characters bringing excitement and energy together with local children, dressed in matching shirts inspired by "Jamboree Mickey!"
  • The iconic Duffy Bus will be on also be display at the various stops of the Tokyo Disney Resort Special Parade.
  • To commemorate Tokyo DisneySea 25th "Sparkling Jubilee," the Duffy Bus will feature a design themed to "Duffy and Friends' Find Your Beautiful Blues!" depicting Duffy and his friends on their search for the color blue.
  • Guests are invited to take commemorative photos and "touch the fluffy exterior of the bus."

Tokyo Disney Resort Special Parade and Duffy Bus Display Locations

