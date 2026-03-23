Disney Magic Gets Funky at Tokyo Disneyland with New Stage Show "The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour"
The new show will replace Club Mouse Beat in Tomorrowland this September.
A new show is coming to the Tomorrowland Showbase stage at Tokyo Disneyland beginning in September.
What's Happening:
- The current show in Showbase, Club Mouse Beat, will end its 5 year run at the park on March 31, 2026 to make way for a brand-new show.
- Lengthily titled "The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour" – this new stage show will feature performances and live vocals by a group of all-star vocalists and dancers known as "The D-Groovationz4."
- Together with Micky Mouse and other Disney friends, The D-Groovationz4 will hold an exhilarating concert to showcase the power of music and how it brings people together. With new songs and fresh spins on Disney classics,
- The show will feature new songs and fresh spins on Disney classics, with appearances from characters from Wreck-It Ralph and Big Hero 6 joining in the fun.
- In fact, this will be Vanellope and Baymax's first time appearing in a stage show at Tokyo Disney Resort.
- 4-5 performances of this 25-minute-long show will be held daily when it debuts on September 30, 2026.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Next month, the Tokyo Disney Resort will kick off an 18 month celebration of the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea – and with it comes a new look for the Disney Resort Line.
- Years since we've heard the announcement of a brand new Space Mountain in Tokyo, we're getting aerial photos that show the new structure taking on the recognizable look.
- Tokyo Disneyland has unveiled a colorful new promotional video for its upcoming special event, Disney Palpalooza: Vanellope’s Sweets Pop World.
- Riders aboard Star Tours: The Adventures Continue will soon be guaranteed a visit from The Mandalorian and Grogu.
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