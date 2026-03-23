Disney Magic Gets Funky at Tokyo Disneyland with New Stage Show "The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour"

The new show will replace Club Mouse Beat in Tomorrowland this September.

A new show is coming to the Tomorrowland Showbase stage at Tokyo Disneyland beginning in September.

What's Happening:

  • The current show in Showbase, Club Mouse Beat, will end its 5 year run at the park on March 31, 2026 to make way for a brand-new show.
  • Lengthily titled "The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour" – this new stage show will feature performances and live vocals by a group of all-star vocalists and dancers known as "The D-Groovationz4."
  • Together with Micky Mouse and other Disney friends, The D-Groovationz4 will hold an exhilarating concert to showcase the power of music and how it brings people together. With new songs and fresh spins on Disney classics, 
  • The show will feature new songs and fresh spins on Disney classics, with appearances from characters from Wreck-It Ralph and Big Hero 6 joining in the fun.
  • In fact, this will be Vanellope and Baymax's first time appearing in a stage show at Tokyo Disney Resort.
  • 4-5 performances of this 25-minute-long show will be held daily when it debuts on September 30, 2026.

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

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