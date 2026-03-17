Disney Resort Line Debuts a Sparkling Blue Wrap for Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee

The Disney Resort Line is getting in on the 25th anniversary celebration of Tokyo DisneySea!

Next month, the Tokyo Disney Resort will kick off an 18 month celebration of the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea – and with it comes a new look for the Disney Resort Line.

What's Happening:

The Disney Resort Line is Tokyo Disney Resort's Monorail system, which actually requires payment unlike its sisters in the U.S. parks.

As is quite often the case for a new attraction opening or a massive celebration, one of the monorail trains will be receiving a wrap to commemorate the Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee.

It appears Monorail Green will get a sparkling blue wrap, featuring the anniversary logo and costumes for characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy.

Even the inside of the monorail will be decked out with Sparkling Jubilee decor and shiny, blue Mickey Mouse handles.

Beginning on April 8, two Sparkling Jubilee ticket designs will be available for riders of the Disney Resort Line to grab, while supplies last.

More on Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee:

The Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee will take place at the park starting on April 15, 2026, and run through March 31, 2027.

The anniversary event will feature the signature color, Jubilee Blue, which is inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea.

The anniversary festivities will also feature the new Sparkling Jubilee Celebration, which will feature Mickey Mouse and his friends as they sail into Mediterranean Harbor aboard a specially decorated barge.

Decorations in the signature Jubilee Blue will be found throughout the park, from the Aquasphere Plaza to Arabian Coast and beyond.

And that's just the beginning – find out all the details of Tokyo DisneySea's milestone anniversary celebration.