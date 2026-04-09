Video: New Tokyo DisneySea Show Gets Sparkling Jubilee Enhancements for 25th Anniversary

Though the show itself debuted earlier this year, Tokyo DisneySea's new Dance The Globe takes on some special fun during the 25th anniversary Sparkling Jubilee celebration.

Those viewing, as has been since it debuted in January, will be able to join a festival themed to dance and music from around the world at Waterfront Park in American Waterfront. There, Mickey and his friends celebrate rich cultures and vibrant entertainment in this showcase of dance and music styles from countries near and far. The show features special appearances by characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios films such as Rapunzel from Tangled, Hiro from Big Hero 6, and the Tokyo DisneySea debut of Mirabel from Encanto.

Then, toward the end of the show, Mickey and his friends have a bit of a costume change.

They all return in their anniversary-themed attire in a dazzling tribute to the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea. Plus, we also get to hear the new anthem for the celebration, "Come Join the Jubilee." This song isn't exclusive to this show, and is also peppered throughout the festivities and entertainment during the Sparkling Jubilee. Check out some highlights in our video below.

The Sparkling Jubilee officially kicks off on April 15, and will run through March 31, 2027. We're checking out all the fun of the new celebration as it slowly takes over the park ahead of its official launch in a few days. So far, we've seen decorations throughout the park, as well as at Hotel MiraCosta. Stay tuned for more from the celebration in the coming days here at Laughing Place!