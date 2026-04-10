Photos: The Sugary Sweet Decorations of Vanellope's Sweets Pop World at Tokyo Disneyland

The event is the sixth installment in the Disney Palpalooza event series

Tokyo Disneyland has transformed the entire park into a whimsical world of sweets, inspired by Vanellope Von Schweetz and her world of Sugar Rush in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wreck-It Ralph. The limited-time celebration kicked off on April 9, and will run through June 30, 2026.

Running as the sixth installment of the fan-favorite Disney Palpalooza event series, Vanellope’s Sweets Pop World features immersive décor, themed entertainment, specialty treats, and exclusive merchandise, all inspired by the high-energy, dessert-driven aesthetic of Vanellope’s world.

From pastel frosting-inspired backdrops to oversized candy props, Tokyo Disneyland leans fully into the theme, creating photo-ready moments and vibrant overlays throughout the park.

Springtime at Tokyo Disneyland is already a popular travel window, thanks to pleasant weather and seasonal offerings. Adding a fully themed sweets celebration only sweetens the deal.

Throughout, we can see how World Bazaar at the park (Tokyo's adaptation of Main Street U.S.A. at the entrance of the park), takes on the theme and look, with art, decor, and sculptures with the look of Vanellope's World.

The aesthetic is even carried over to usual staples, like trashcans and lampposts.

Unique thanks in large part to the covering extending the length of the area. The decor graces all the supports of the structure as well.

Before that, the entrance to the park is fully themed as well.

Once inside, guests can head over to the central hub and find more of Vanellope's world spilled out into those areas, with frosting all over the rails surrounding the landscaping.

Within, guests can also find fun sculpts like various cake pops of favorite characters.

Banners featuring Vanellope herself are peppered throughout the area as well.

We just hope this popcorn cart doesn't roll away with those donut wheels!

For more fun from Tokyo Disney Resort, especially as the resort gets ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea, be sure to check out our Tokyo Disney Resort landing!