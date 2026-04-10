High Fashion Products Inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
Are you ready to grace the cover of Runway Magazine?
You’ll feel like you were born for the runway with new products inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2.
What’s Happening:
- We are less than a month away from the return of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing.
- Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help.
- For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise!
- Several clothing and merchandise brands have collaborated with Disney to bring designs inspired by the upcoming sequel.
- Including new products from Primark, Old Navy, Mad Beauty, Funko, and more, you’ll wanna check out these exciting new products.
The Devil Wears Prada Canvas Shopper ($7)
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Women's The Devil Wears Prada Character Graphic Cardigan ($30)
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Women's The Devil Wears Prada Paris Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt ($15)
Shop More Target
Joe Fresh | The Devil Wears Prada Sweatshirt ($39)
Shop More Joe Fresh
Old Navy x The Devil Wears Prada Miranda Power Satchel ($54.99)
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Old Navy x The Devil Wears Prada SoSoft Cerulean Cable-Knit Sweater ($49.99)
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Devil Wears Prada Scoop Collection Women's Strappy Stiletto Heels ($50)
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Mad Beauty - The Devil Wears Prada Body Wash - Soft Rose & Aud (£5.99)
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Tweezerman - The Devil Wears Prada 2 Curler ($22)
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Pop! Andy Sachs with the Book ($14.99)
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Disney Ily 4Ever Devil Wears Prada Inspired by Miranda Priestly Collectible Fashion Doll ($49.97)
Shop Andy Sachs Version
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st!
Read More The Devil Wears Prada 2: