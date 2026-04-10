High Fashion Products Inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Are you ready to grace the cover of Runway Magazine?

You’ll feel like you were born for the runway with new products inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2.

What’s Happening:

We are less than a month away from the return of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing.

Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help.

For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise!

Several clothing and merchandise brands have collaborated with Disney to bring designs inspired by the upcoming sequel.

Including new products from Primark, Old Navy, Mad Beauty, Funko, and more, you’ll wanna check out these exciting new products.

Shop More Primark

Shop More Target

Shop More Target

Shop More Joe Fresh

Shop More Old Navy

Shop More Old Navy

Shop More Walmart

Shop More Mad Beauty

Shop More Tweezerman

Shop More Funko

Shop Andy Sachs Version

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st!

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