Disney Debuts "The Devil Wears Prada" Tab at Amazon Storefront
It has become a go-to spot for stuff ahead of the new sequel.
A new tab has opened over at Disney's Amazon store, becoming a go-to spot for fans of The Devil Wears Prada.
What's Happening:
- Disney has a number of brand stores with plenty of merchandise available over at Amazon.com, and those who frequent the various selections might have noticed a new shop.
- Among other tabs like "Winnie the Pooh" and "Zootopia 2", those visiting the Amazon site will see a tab that reads "Devil Wears Prada."
- Yes, that's right. A full selection of goods celebrating the original film, The Devil Wears Prada and the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- A selection of shirts celebrate the characters and even the quotes permeate the selection. A bulk of these also appear to be Amazon Merch on Demand, which will also give you a wide selection of color options and variant choices.
- Other hair and makeup goods are also available, like hair products and accessories that are stamped with a Devil Wears Prada 2 logo or flourish.
- Outside of shirts and accessories, there are also some fun home goods available like pillows with the familiar heel logo, and cups featuring iconography and quotes from the movie.
- There are plenty of options available, all of which can be found in the Disney The Devil Wears Prada store available over at Amazon.
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006. The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com