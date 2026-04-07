D23 Gold Member Early Access "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Screenings

Exclusive opening night fan screenings in Orlando and Irvine offer a first look at the highly anticipated sequel.

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But an early screening of the sequel to one of the most iconic fashion films of all time? Now that’s worth clearing your calendar.

What’s Happening:

Fashion fans and Disney superfans alike are getting an exclusive first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2 thanks to a special event from D23. The D23 Gold Member Opening Night Fan Screenings will take place on April 30, 2026, giving attendees the chance to see the highly anticipated sequel a full day before its theatrical debut.

These exclusive screenings will be held in two locations: Orlando, Florida at AMC Disney Springs 24, and Irvine, California at Regal Irvine Spectrum Center.

Both events promise a stylish night out, complete with not just the film itself, but a few classic moviegoing perks. Each ticket includes complimentary popcorn and a drink, making it a full fan experience from start to finish.

Tickets for the event go on sale April 9 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members.

Pricing is set at $15 per ticket (plus a $3 processing fee), and members can reserve up to two tickets, one for themselves and one for a guest. As expected for a limited fan event tied to a major release, availability is first-come, first-served, and tickets are non-transferable.

The excitement surrounding the sequel is already high, especially with the return of the original powerhouse cast. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all set to reprise their roles as Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, and Nigel, respectively. The film also reunites director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, bringing the creative team back together nearly two decades after the original film became a cultural phenomenon.

Set once again in the high-stakes world of fashion publishing, the sequel revisits the glossy, cutthroat environment of Runway magazine while introducing a new wave of characters played by an expanded ensemble cast. With names like Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak joining the lineup, the film is poised to blend nostalgia with a fresh perspective on the ever-evolving fashion industry.

For fans, the D23 screenings offer more than just early access; they’re a chance to experience the film in a room full of fellow enthusiasts who understand the legacy of the original. It’s the kind of event that turns a movie screening into a moment, especially for a story that has remained so influential in pop culture.

With its official theatrical release set for May 1, 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about films. And for those lucky enough to snag tickets, April 30 might just be the most fashionable night of the year.

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