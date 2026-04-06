A Real Version of Runway Magazine is Being Released as a "Devil Wears Prada 2" Tie-In
Both online and print versions of the magazine are on the way.
With The Devil Wears Prada 2 marketing kicking into high gear prior to the sequel's release next month, the film's Runway Magazine is coming to life for fans to read.
What's Happening:
- On the high heels of the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 being released today, 20th Century Studios has also revealed the film's fictional Runway Magazine will be made real for a special edition tied to the film, with both an online version and an actual print version becoming available on April 13.
- The website for the magazine is https://runwayonline.com, which currently has a "Launching Soon" announcement, along with a look at the cover for the print version.
- That cover features Emily Blunt's character,. Emily Charlton, with the headline "The New Powerhouse" reflecting how well the character has done for herself in the sequel, which finds Anne Hathaways's Andy reunited with Runway editor-in-chief Miranda (Meryl Streep) 20 years later.
- A social video promoting the magazine features stars Stanley Tucci and Hathaway.
- Original The Devil Wears Prada director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna are back for the sequel, which hits theaters on May 1.
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