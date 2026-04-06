The Final Trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Arrives, Accompanied by New Original Song by Lady Gaga and Doechii
The highly anticipated sequel is headed to theaters this May.
With less than one month to go until the highly-anticipated release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, 20th Century Studios have released the final trailer for the film.
What's Happening:
- The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has debuted – showcasing the return of the beloved characters and showing off some new plot points.
- The trailer also features a new original song from the film, “Runway,” performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii.
- Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.
- In addition to the trailer, we also have four new character posters the fabulous original four stars.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including:
- Kenneth Branagh
- Simone Ashley
- Justin Theroux
- Lucy Liu
- Patrick Brammall
- Caleb Hearon
- Helen J. Shen
- B.J. Novak
- Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.
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