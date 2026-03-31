"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Kicks Off a Fabulous Fashion-Forward Global Tour in Mexico City
Stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway were in attendance at the first stop on the film's global press tour.
The global tour for 20th Century Studios highly-anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, kicked off yesterday in Mexico City – with stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in attendance.
What's Happening:
- Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway stunned in numerous looks as the fashion-forward global tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicked off in Mexico City.
- Specifically, the first stop was held on the breathtaking grounds of Museo Frida Kahlo (Casa Azul), followed by a Q&A and screening of fan footage from the film at Museo Anahuacalli.
- Also at Museo Anahuacalli, iconic archival pieces by renowned Mexican designers were presented on a runway inspired by the film.
- A lookbook documenting all the chic ensembles worn by the cast is being added to as the global tour continues, with the Mexico City looks shown below.
- Mexico City was just the first stop on a tour that will continue in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai, followed by the film’s world premiere in New York City and European premiere in London.
- Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including:
- Kenneth Branagh
- Simone Ashley
- Justin Theroux
- Lucy Liu
- Patrick Brammall
- Caleb Hearon
- Helen J. Shen
- B.J. Novak
- Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 1.
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- The Original Soundtrack for 20th Century Studios' new Hulu-exclusive film, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, is now available to stream.
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