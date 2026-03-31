Get a Peek of Some of the Over 3 Hours of Bonus Features as "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Arrives on Digital Platforms

The bonus features look at the behind the scenes magic that helped create the fantastical world of Pandora

Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived on Digital platforms today, with over three hours of bonus features looking at the creation of the film, its worlds, and its inhabitants.

What's Happening:

Fans can return to the breathtaking world of Pandora now that 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived on Digital platforms today, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

The film will also becomes available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD May 19, featuring stunning Dolby Vision picture quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Fans will be able to return to the breathtaking world of Pandora in the most powerful chapter of the Avatar saga yet. As Jake and Neytiri guide their family through grief, they journey with the nomadic Wind Traders across Pandora’s skies. But the Sullys’ path is threatened by a new enemy — the Ash People, a warlike clan led by the fierce Varang — who have turned against Eywa and the ancient Na’vi way.

Fans can also enjoy over three hours of never-before-seen bonus content, giving an expansive look at the creation of Pandora, and diving into the development of Na'Vi culture, including the language, design, costumes, and environments while taking fans behind the scenes of the filmmaking process.

This includes a look at the performance capture, visual effects, and groundbreaking 3D technology that bring the immersive experience to life.

You can see clips from these bonus features below.

Another Unique Offering:

One of the more interesting Bonus Features on this particular release is an "English Family Audio Track" where all objectional language has been removed.

Avatar: Fire & Ash earned an MPAA Rating of PG-13 - which can includes some strong language, at least one F-word, and various crude comments. Though, it should be noted that the rating also comes from action and violent sequences, depictions of injuries, and suggestive material and nonsexual partial nudity.

This special audio track likely is something similar to an edit that would be found on basic cable or network television, with words edited or re-dubbed to make them safe for broadcast and all audiences.