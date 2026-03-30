Grogu's Journey Chronicled in New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Behind the Scenes Featurette

Plus, we get to see the adorable BD-X Droids on the set of the film.

As Star Wars prepares to return to the big screen, a new behind the scenes video sees the director and two stars sit down with the true star of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What's Happening:

Director Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Sigourney Weaver (Colonel Ward) sat down for a round table chat about Grogu, accompanied by the adorable little guy himself.

They discuss how Din Djarin's relationship with Grogu has evolved throughout the three seasons of The Mandalorian and into the new film.

Favreau talks about how the scale of this being a movie, and more specifically, IMAX, can recapture the feeling of when he first saw Star Wars.

Shots from the set are showcased, including the BD-X Droids, which after being introduced at Disney Parks, are appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Check out the new featurette for yourself below.

The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up on events as the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.

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