"Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice" Original Soundtrack Now Available on Streaming Platforms
The release of the film's soundtrack comes the same day as its debut on Hulu.
The Original Soundtrack for 20th Century Studios' new Hulu-exclusive film, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, is now available to stream.
What's Happening:
- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice made its Hulu debut today, March 27, and coinciding with the release, the film's soundtrack is also now available.
- The Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice soundtrack features an original score from composer Joseph Trapanese, who in the past has worked on a number of Disney projects – including TRON: Legacy, The Greatest Showman, and 2019's Lady and the Tramp.
- Featuring 26 tracks, you can now listen to the Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Original Soundtrack on your favorite streaming services – such as Spotify and Apple Music.
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- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is a hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine.
- The film stars Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González, Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, Stephen Root, Lewis Tan, Ben Schwartz, Emily Hampshire, and Arturo Castro, and is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski.
- Be sure to read Alex's review of the star-studded SXSW action-comedy that is more odd than funny.
More Hulu News:
- The scores and music from the second season of the hit series, Paradise, are now available to stream on most major music platforms.
- The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special drove 6.3 million views on Disney+ and Hulu after only three days of streaming.
- This week’s edition of IMPACT x Nightline explores a shocking attack on a trail in Hawaii and the twisted story behind a picture-perfect marriage gone wrong.
- Himesh Patel will be joining Danielle Deadwyler in Ryan Coogler's reboot pilot of The X-Files for Hulu.
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