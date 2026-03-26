Himesh Patel Joins Danielle Deadwyler in Ryan Coogler’s "X-Files" Reboot Pilot at Hulu

The Station Eleven stars reunite for a new era of paranormal investigations.

As reported by Variety, Hulu has officially expanded the cast for its highly anticipated The X-Files reboot pilot, bringing a celebrated Emmy nominee into the fold to hunt for the truth alongside Danielle Deadwyler.

What’s Happening:

The next chapter of the fan favorite sci-fi procedural is taking shape under the direction of Ryan Coogler and Proximity Media.

Himesh Patel has been cast as a lead opposite Danielle Deadwyler. The duo will play highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents.

According to sources, Patel and Deadwyler are portraying entirely new characters rather than stepping into the roles of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

The series logline follows these two agents as they form an unlikely bond while assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to unexplained phenomena.

Ryan Coogler will write, direct, and executive produce the pilot. Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander) joins as showrunner and executive producer.

Original series creator Chris Carter is attached as an executive producer.

Produced by Proximity Media, Onyx Collective, and 20th Television, the project stems from Coogler’s ongoing overall TV deal with Disney.

A Proven Partnership

This pilot marks a significant reunion for Patel and Deadwyler.

The two previously showcased their onscreen chemistry in the critically acclaimed HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven.

Patel’s recent trajectory has been meteoric, following an Emmy nomination for Station Eleven and roles in high-profile projects like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and the upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey.

About The X-Files Legacy:

The original X-Files premiered in 1993, running for nine seasons and defining the conspiracy thriller genre for a generation.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starred as the iconic duo for 218 episodes and two feature films (The X-Files in 1998 and I Want to Believe in 2008).

The series returned to Fox for two event seasons (10 and 11) in 2016 and 2018, which saw the return of the original cast and the Monster of the Week format.

The show’s catchphrases, "The Truth Is Out There," "I Want to Believe," and "Trust No One", have become permanent fixtures in the lexicon of pop culture and paranormal discourse.

The X-Files was a pioneer in balancing a dense, serialized arc involving alien colonization with standalone episodic horror and sci-fi stories.

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