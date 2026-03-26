Straight Off the Screen: “X-Men ’97” Archangel Marvel Legends Figure Goes Up for Preorder at Entertainment Earth

The figure is expected to ship this June.

Collectors can soon add a fan-favorite mutant to their shelves as preorders open for a new Marvel Legends Archangel figure.

What’s Happening:

Popular collector retailer Entertainment Earth has unveiled a brand new X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Series Archangel 6-Inch Action Figure, now available for preorder.

Produced by Hasbro, the figure draws direct inspiration from Archangel’s updated design in X-Men '97.

Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, the figure is scaled to fit nicely alongside other Marvel Legends collectibles for display.

It offers extensive articulation, including a fully poseable head, arms, legs, and wings for dynamic posing options.

The set comes complete with 10 accessories, including an alternate head sculpt, multiple interchangeable hands, a blaster, and additional wing components.

Premium sculpting and paint applications are used to accurately reflect the character’s on-screen appearance.

The figure is recommended for collectors and fans ages 4 and up.

Preorders are now available through Entertainment Earth at a retail price of $39.99, with the figure scheduled to ship in June 2026.

Read More Merchandise: