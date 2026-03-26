Straight Off the Screen: “X-Men ’97” Archangel Marvel Legends Figure Goes Up for Preorder at Entertainment Earth
The figure is expected to ship this June.
Collectors can soon add a fan-favorite mutant to their shelves as preorders open for a new Marvel Legends Archangel figure.
What’s Happening:
- Popular collector retailer Entertainment Earth has unveiled a brand new X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Series Archangel 6-Inch Action Figure, now available for preorder.
- Produced by Hasbro, the figure draws direct inspiration from Archangel’s updated design in X-Men '97.
- Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, the figure is scaled to fit nicely alongside other Marvel Legends collectibles for display.
- It offers extensive articulation, including a fully poseable head, arms, legs, and wings for dynamic posing options.
- The set comes complete with 10 accessories, including an alternate head sculpt, multiple interchangeable hands, a blaster, and additional wing components.
- Premium sculpting and paint applications are used to accurately reflect the character’s on-screen appearance.
- The figure is recommended for collectors and fans ages 4 and up.
- Preorders are now available through Entertainment Earth at a retail price of $39.99, with the figure scheduled to ship in June 2026.
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