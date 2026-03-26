Straight Off the Screen: “X-Men ’97” Archangel Marvel Legends Figure Goes Up for Preorder at Entertainment Earth

The figure is expected to ship this June.

Collectors can soon add a fan-favorite mutant to their shelves as preorders open for a new Marvel Legends Archangel figure.

What’s Happening:

  • Popular collector retailer Entertainment Earth has unveiled a brand new X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Series Archangel 6-Inch Action Figure, now available for preorder.

  • Produced by Hasbro, the figure draws direct inspiration from Archangel’s updated design in X-Men '97.
  • Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, the figure is scaled to fit nicely alongside other Marvel Legends collectibles for display.

  • It offers extensive articulation, including a fully poseable head, arms, legs, and wings for dynamic posing options.
  • The set comes complete with 10 accessories, including an alternate head sculpt, multiple interchangeable hands, a blaster, and additional wing components.

  • Premium sculpting and paint applications are used to accurately reflect the character’s on-screen appearance.
  • The figure is recommended for collectors and fans ages 4 and up.
  • Preorders are now available through Entertainment Earth at a retail price of $39.99, with the figure scheduled to ship in June 2026.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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