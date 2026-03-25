All Aboard! Exclusive Disney Railroad Loungefly Pulls Into the Magic Kingdom

While we question the usefulness of a bag of this shape, you can't deny its charm!

An inventive new Disney Parks x Loungefly bag has pulled into the station, inspired by the Walt Disney World Railroad.

While at the Magic Kingdom today, we spotted this unique new Loungefly bag exclusive to the Disney Parks, inspired by the iconic Railroads that circle the parks – or in the case of the Magic Kingdom, run back and forth between two stations.

The train-shaped bag simply says "Disney Railroad" on both sides, with Conductor Mickey on one side and Minnie on the other.

You can pick this exclusive bag up for yourself – complete with a working headlight – from Uptown Jewelers on Main Street, U.S.A. for $100.

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