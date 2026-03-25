All Aboard! Exclusive Disney Railroad Loungefly Pulls Into the Magic Kingdom
While we question the usefulness of a bag of this shape, you can't deny its charm!
An inventive new Disney Parks x Loungefly bag has pulled into the station, inspired by the Walt Disney World Railroad.
While at the Magic Kingdom today, we spotted this unique new Loungefly bag exclusive to the Disney Parks, inspired by the iconic Railroads that circle the parks – or in the case of the Magic Kingdom, run back and forth between two stations.
The train-shaped bag simply says "Disney Railroad" on both sides, with Conductor Mickey on one side and Minnie on the other.
You can pick this exclusive bag up for yourself – complete with a working headlight – from Uptown Jewelers on Main Street, U.S.A. for $100.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New Disney Parks exclusive RSVLTS shirts have arrived at Walt Disney World – and you're going to want to get one, or maybe even all of them!
- Colors are changing on the Magic Kingdom skyline as the restoration to the original color scheme of Cinderella Castle continues.
- Get a first look at the reimagined Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin ahead of its official opening next month.
- Guests visiting the Launch Depot in Tomorrowland will find themselves walled-in, so to speak, as a large swath of the retail location is currently unaccessible.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com