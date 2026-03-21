Photos: Cinderella Castle Sports Original Look as Repainting Continues

If it were a different princess, we'd definitely agree "blue."

Colors are changing on the Walt Disney World skyline as the restoration to the original color scheme of Cinderella Castle continues at Walt Disney World.

On our most recent visit, we took a lap around the castle to see how much of the classic color scheme has returned as work on the Walt Disney World icon continues. You can see that a lot of the controversial pinkish color has been removed as the castle reverts back to the original scheme with soft grays, creams, blue rooftops, and gold accents.

The refurb started earlier this year, and was originally announced last year at Destination D23. In a moment that was greeted with massive applause, solving a problem that they themselves had created, Imagineers announced that the original color will be restored, replacing the colors that were applied in 2020, when Cinderella Castle was repainted for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Then, along with a number of decorations for the celebration, they more pink and gold hues that many deemed out of place, especially for the Cinderella-esque Cinderella Castle.

As the celebration ended, the decorations were removed but the colors remained, displeasing what seemed to be the vast majority of Walt Disney World fans. Had they learned nothing from the 25th cake castle?

There is no current official end date for the repainting and refurbishment of Cinderella Castle.

If you'd like to see this Walt Disney World icon for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney planning needs.