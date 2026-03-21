Walls Appear as TRON Identity Program Gets Derezzed at Magic Kingdom

For this area of the store, its END OF LINE.

Those looking for some keepsakes from their favorite Tomorrowland attractions can usually head to the Launch Depot near Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run. But now, the back half of the store is unaccessible.

What's Happening:

Guests visiting the Launch Depot in Tomorrowland will find themselves walled-in, so to speak, as a large swath of the retail location is currently unaccessible.

The store, formerly a gargantuan arcade in an earlier life, became the primary gift shop for all things Space Mountain, as the attraction exited into this area.

As time went on and the park introduced TRON Lightcycle / Run, the store became the Tomorrowland Launch Depot, and sold more TRON, TRON: Legacy, and attraction-themed merchandise than anything else. Plus, it was home to a unique retail experience.

Park fans and frequenters may recall that this space was once home to the TRON Identity Program, where guests could make their own TRON action figure in their likeness, with their face and voice featured on the toy.

That experience closed late last year, along with other customizable experiences in the Launch Depot, like the D-Tech on Demand custom phone cases.

A similar experience where guests could be featured in their own Avatar toy as a Na'vi was also shuttered at Disney's Animal Kingdom in the Windtraders store.

Ahead of their closures, these experiences were being discounted at a pretty big markdown, but still apparently did not draw enough of a crowd to warrant keeping them around.

It is unclear what will be happening with this space at this time, but with the recording booths and pick-up areas for the TRON Identity Program taking up so much space, they will have a large footprint to play with.