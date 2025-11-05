Photos: Unique Avatar-Themed Merchandise Experience Now Shuttered at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Last month, curtains appeared in the Windtraders gift shop in Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While first time visitors might think nothing of this, those who have been here at anytime since this merchandise location opened know that this area was once home to a unique merchandise experience.

The area played host to the ACE Avatar Maker, an interactive experience that saw guests' faces replicated onto their very own Avatar figure. The process started with a guide who was scanning the features of the guests which would then be transferred to the figures and picked up later in the day. Now, the curtains engulf both the scanning and pick-up areas, indicating that this experience is now closed for good.

The experience itself has seen various levels of popularity, peaking when the land originally opened back in 2017. Earlier this year, Walt Disney World guests were enticed to partake in the experience (and a similar TRON-based one at Magic Kingdom) at discounted prices, dropping from $79.99 to $50.00.

Now, this corner of the store is completely off limits, blocked from guests. The area where guests would pick up the finished figure is also covered by a curtain, and two themed baskets featuring Avatar-esque decor.

There is no official word on whether or not the experience will be replaced in any way, or if it will be replaced by more shelves of Avatar merchandise.

