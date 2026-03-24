From Figment to Toy Story and Beyond: New RSVLTS Disney Parks Shirts Debut at Walt Disney World

Disney Parks fans will definitely want to get their hands on one, or maybe even all, of these fabulous shirts!

New Disney Parks exclusive RSVLTS shirts have arrived at Walt Disney World, marking a second set of shirts following four released last summer.

RSVLTS, an apparel brand that has exploded in recent years with specialty items themed to all kinds of different fandoms, has begun to debut another round of in-park Disney exclusives. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have released a set of four new shirts, some of which are different on both coasts. We spotted the four new Walt Disney World shirts on sale at the Magic Kingdom's Emporium – each retailing for $80.00.

Figment RSVLTS

The first shirt features everybody's favorite imaginary dragon, Figment, in many different outfits inspired by his appearances in Journey into Imagination. He even shows up as a skunk!

Walt Disney World RSVLTS

Parks fans will definitely like this shirt featuring a number of park exclusive characters, such as Madame Leota, Orange Bird, the Hatbox Ghost, Sonny Eclipse, Henry from the Country Bears, and more!

Star Tours RSVLTS

As we previously shared, there is a new Star Tours shirt paying tribute to the original iteration of the attraction – adorned with the StarSpeeder 3000, as well as the original pilot RX-24, or "Captain Rex."

Toy Story Mania RSVLTS

Finally, we head to Toy Story Land for a ride aboard Toy Story Mania, featuring the attraction's ride vehicles, targets, and of course, many of your favorite Toy Story pals.

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