From Figment to Toy Story and Beyond: New RSVLTS Disney Parks Shirts Debut at Walt Disney World
New Disney Parks exclusive RSVLTS shirts have arrived at Walt Disney World, marking a second set of shirts following four released last summer.
RSVLTS, an apparel brand that has exploded in recent years with specialty items themed to all kinds of different fandoms, has begun to debut another round of in-park Disney exclusives. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have released a set of four new shirts, some of which are different on both coasts. We spotted the four new Walt Disney World shirts on sale at the Magic Kingdom's Emporium – each retailing for $80.00.
Figment RSVLTS
The first shirt features everybody's favorite imaginary dragon, Figment, in many different outfits inspired by his appearances in Journey into Imagination. He even shows up as a skunk!
Walt Disney World RSVLTS
Parks fans will definitely like this shirt featuring a number of park exclusive characters, such as Madame Leota, Orange Bird, the Hatbox Ghost, Sonny Eclipse, Henry from the Country Bears, and more!
Star Tours RSVLTS
As we previously shared, there is a new Star Tours shirt paying tribute to the original iteration of the attraction – adorned with the StarSpeeder 3000, as well as the original pilot RX-24, or "Captain Rex."
Toy Story Mania RSVLTS
Finally, we head to Toy Story Land for a ride aboard Toy Story Mania, featuring the attraction's ride vehicles, targets, and of course, many of your favorite Toy Story pals.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Colors are changing on the Magic Kingdom skyline as the restoration to the original color scheme of Cinderella Castle continues.
- Get a first look at the reimagined Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin ahead of its official opening next month.
- Guests visiting the Launch Depot in Tomorrowland will find themselves walled-in, so to speak, as a large swath of the retail location is currently unaccessible.
- West Coast style is coming to Disney Springs, as popular shoe brand Vans is set to open a location at the Walt Disney World shopping district.