Original Star Tours In-Park Exclusive RSVLTS Shirt Appears at Disneyland Resort
This was our first shirt, and we're still getting used to our pattern-matching!
One of the favorite shirt brands of Disney fans has recently debuted some in-park exclusives that have started popping up in the Disneyland Resort, including one honoring an original spaceflight.
What's Happening:
- RSVLTS, an apparel brand that has exploded in recent years with specialty items themed to all kinds of different fandoms, has begun to debut another round of in-park Disney exclusives.
- Based on posts on the RSVLTS Insiders Facebook Group (a large fan group on the social media platform who looks out for new collections and new items practically everywhere), the in-park exclusives at the Disneyland Resort started to appear around the launch of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which is also featured as the theme of one of the exclusive shirts from the brand.
- We were at the park recently and spotted the Star Tours exclusive, paying tribute to the original iteration of the attraction. How can you tell? The shirt is adorned with the StarSpeeder 3000, as well as the original pilot RX-24, or "Captain Rex" - famously voiced by Paul Reubens (not that you can hear the voice via the shirt).
- The shirt also features the stylized phrase that would appear after the original pre-show with a digital typeface, "Now Boarding Endor Express" - the flight that park guests would be boarding from 1987 - 2010 (at Disneyland).
- The Star Tours logo, different planets and moons, along with C-3PO and R2-D2 are peppered throughout the design of the shirt as well.
- As of press time, the RSVLTS shirt was selling at Star Trader for $80.00.
- Based on the findings of the aforementioned Facebook group, along with the Star Tours design and the DCA Food & Wine Festival design, there is also a vintage-styled Disneyland shirt featuring classic characters like Mr. Toad, and another themed to Cars Land. Stay Tuned as we will be looking for these as well upon our next visit.
- With Star Tours also at Walt Disney World, we have yet to spot the shirt there, but that doesn't mean it won't be coming to shelves at the Florida destination.
- A previous collection of in-park exclusives celebrated the Haunted Mansion, The Enchanted Tiki Room, Star Wars, and Mickey as he would appear in the classic lands of the castle parks. Those shirts appeared at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, so the Star Tours shirt appearing at both wouldn't be completely out of the realm of possibility.
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