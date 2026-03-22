Vans Signage Is ON The Wall (Okay, The Window) as Disney Springs Prepares New Retail Location
Disney has previously collaborated with the brand prior to the store's opening
Vans is getting ready to occupy some space at Disney Springs, with signage now displayed in anticipation of their arrival.
What's Happening:
- Vans, the popular shoe and apparel brand, is getting ready to open their first location at Walt Disney World in Disney Springs.
- Now, guests visiting the location - formerly home of Volcom - can see signage on display promising the new Vans store occupying the space.
- No specific date is mentioned, only the phrase "Coming Soon."
- This area was freed up for the new location when Volcom closed their shop - along with all their other retail locations - in July of 2025. Since then, the location has been home to a temporary art gallery, as well as a Kendra Scott x Disney Parks pop-up.
- In the recent past, Disney has teamed up with Vans on special collaborations on shoes and apparel, including a collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- Vans was founded in Anaheim back in 1966, becoming hugely popular in the 1970s among skateboarders thanks to their durable rubber soles and grip.
- Since then, the brand has become closely tied to skateboarding, BMX, and surfing communities, and has also become a lifestyle brand representing creative, and "Off The Wall" culture - hence their slogan, "Off The Wall."
- To check out the new shop at Disney Springs, and to visit the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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