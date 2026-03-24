Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll Documentary Premieres Today on Hulu and YouTube

Disney and Mattel give collectors a deeper look at their latest high-end collaboration, the limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll, in a new half-hour documentary.

What's Happening:

"Disney Princess: Create Your World – Mattel and Viktor&Rolf," a 30-minute documentary special, premiered today.

The special follows the creation of the limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll, from early concept and atelier craftsmanship to its Paris Fashion Week debut

Produced by documentary filmmaker Reiner Holzemer, it is the third episode in the "Create Your World" series, following previous chapters on Coperni and Pandora.

The special is available to stream on Hulu, ABC Owned Television Stations' digital and streaming platforms, and globally on @Disney on YouTube.

The limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll is available now at MattelCreations.com and Viktor-rolf.com.

About Disney Princess: Create Your World

The "Create Your World" series has carved out a quietly compelling niche — putting collector culture and high-fashion collaboration under the documentary lens — and its third episode brings one of the more ambitious pairings yet. Mattel teamed with Dutch fashion house Viktor&Rolf to reimagine Disney's Cinderella as a couture collectible, and today's special offers a behind-the-scenes look at how that collaboration came together, from the original inspiration through the designers' Paris atelier and onto the runway.

The 30-minute episode covers the full creative arc behind the Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll: the design process, the craftsmanship involved in translating high-fashion silhouettes into collector-scale form, and the moment the piece made its public debut at Paris Fashion Week. Reiner Holzemer, known for his intimate documentary portraits of fashion figures, directs — a fitting choice for a project that lives at the intersection of fandom and couture.

For those interested in the doll itself, the limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll is available now at MattelCreations.com and Viktor-rolf.com.