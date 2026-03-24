Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll Documentary Premieres Today on Hulu and YouTube
Disney and Mattel give collectors a deeper look at their latest high-end collaboration, the limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll, in a new half-hour documentary.
What's Happening:
- "Disney Princess: Create Your World – Mattel and Viktor&Rolf," a 30-minute documentary special, premiered today.
- The special follows the creation of the limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll, from early concept and atelier craftsmanship to its Paris Fashion Week debut
- Produced by documentary filmmaker Reiner Holzemer, it is the third episode in the "Create Your World" series, following previous chapters on Coperni and Pandora.
- The special is available to stream on Hulu, ABC Owned Television Stations' digital and streaming platforms, and globally on @Disney on YouTube.
- The limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll is available now at MattelCreations.com and Viktor-rolf.com.
About Disney Princess: Create Your World
The "Create Your World" series has carved out a quietly compelling niche — putting collector culture and high-fashion collaboration under the documentary lens — and its third episode brings one of the more ambitious pairings yet. Mattel teamed with Dutch fashion house Viktor&Rolf to reimagine Disney's Cinderella as a couture collectible, and today's special offers a behind-the-scenes look at how that collaboration came together, from the original inspiration through the designers' Paris atelier and onto the runway.
The 30-minute episode covers the full creative arc behind the Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll: the design process, the craftsmanship involved in translating high-fashion silhouettes into collector-scale form, and the moment the piece made its public debut at Paris Fashion Week. Reiner Holzemer, known for his intimate documentary portraits of fashion figures, directs — a fitting choice for a project that lives at the intersection of fandom and couture.
For those interested in the doll itself, the limited-edition Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll is available now at MattelCreations.com and Viktor-rolf.com.