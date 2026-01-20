Don't Be Late For This One: Limited-Edition Cinderella Doll from Viktor&Rolf Now Available for Pre-Order
Midnight comes pretty quick - as does a limited-edition sell out!
Disney, Mattel, and Viktor&Rolf are teaming up to bring a truly unique interpretation of one Disney's most iconic characters to life in a whole new way.
What’s Happening:
- Disney, Mattel, and renowned fashion house Viktor&Rolf have collaborated to create the Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll.
- This special-edition piece blends fantasy with timeless sophistication, offering collectors a rare interpretation of the iconic Disney Princess character.
- There is only a limited quantity of this doll available worldwide, paying a unique tribute to the animated classic.
- Set to be unveiled during Paris Fashion Week at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the doll is inspired by an elegant tulle and embroidered gown from Viktor&Rolf’s Spring Summer 2019 Haute Couture “Fashion Statements” collection.
- The doll puts the classic princess (from the 1950 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios) into a contemporary lens, marking the close of the 75th anniversary of the original film.
- The doll also features sparkling high heels and a smartphone frozen at 11:59 p.m., a subtle nod and a modern interpretation of this classic Princess tale.
- A new 30-minute documentary special, Disney Princess: Create Your World – Viktor & Rolf and Mattel, will premiere March 24, 2026, on Hulu and ABC Owned Television Stations’ digital and streaming platforms.
- The episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll, showcasing the artistry and elegant design that defines this collectible. This will be the third episode in the Create Your World series, following previous collaborations with Coperni and Pandora.
- The Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll is available for pre-sale on MattelCreations.com, and on viktor-rolf.com beginning today. The doll is officially set to go on sale in Spring of 2026.
An Animated Classic:
- Cinderella is one of the most beloved animated classics and a cornerstone of the Walt Disney Animation Studios legacy, and one of their landmark princess-based films.
- Behind the scenes, it was the major success that the studio needed after some costly earlier films and financial struggles caused by World War II.
- Based on the 1697 French fairy tale, Cendrillon, the film carries over specific elements like the Fairy Godmother, pumpkin carriage and iconic glass slipper.
- For those who haven’t seen it in the last 75 years, the story follows Cinderella, a gentle young woman who is stuck cleaning and serving her cruel step-mother, Lady Tremaine, and her step-sisters. However, she remains positive and hopeful throughout. When it’s time for a royal ball, her Fairy Godmother helps her attend, where she captivates the Prince. However, she must return home by midnight, and realizing how close she is - she runs out and loses her glass slipper, which the prince finds and sets out to find the girl in the kingdom who has lost this slipper.
- The prince finds her, and the slipper becomes the key to her “happily ever after.”
