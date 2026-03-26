"RJ Decker" Moves Up to 9PM Timeslot as the Hit Crime Drama Heads for Renewal

ABC’s new crime drama RJ Decker is moving up an hour in the network's Tuesday lineup as the series waits for renewal.

What’s Happening:

ABC’s Floridian crime drama RJ Decker has had a pretty strong start, and, according to Deadline, the series will be moving up to the 9PM Tuesday timeslot after High Potential’s second season wraps.

Set to take over the timeslot on April 14th, ABC will re-air the show’s first three episodes back-to-back on April 9th.

The move mirrors The Rookie, which sat behind High Potential’s first season before moving up to the 9PM time slot.

RJ Decker is currently waiting for renewal, but the move hints at the network’s commitment to the show.

The series premiered strongly with 3.69 million Live+Same Day viewers, and marked ABC’s most-watched 10 PM drama debut in over five years.

Decker has remained consistent in performance since its launch, regularly appearing in Hulu’s Daily Top 5 rankings.

While not as big of a breakout hit as High Potential, the series is showing promising signs for renewal.

While it’s still too early to make a final call just three weeks into its run, ABC looks to have a hit on their hands.

About RJ Decker:

Back in September, ABC picked up a new series from Elementary creator Rob Doherty based on the 1987 novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen.

Arriving from 20th Television, RJ Decker follows RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.

Throughout the series, he will handle a wide array of weird cases with the help of his journalist ex Catherine, her police detective wife Mel, and Emi, a woman from his past who could lead him to success or back in the brig.

Scott Speedman takes on the titular role, and is joined by Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish" Aiken, Adelaide Clemson as Catherine Delacrois, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, and Bevin Bru as Melody “Mel" Romero.

You can catch RJ Decker on ABC and Hulu!

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