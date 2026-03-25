TV Recap: Will Trent — A Symphony of Stolen Dreams in "I Hear It Now, I Was Good"

Will Trent Season 4, Episode 12, “I Hear It Now, I Was Good,” is an unusually quiet hour for its titular hero — Will spends most of it sidelined, reeling from Antonio’s abduction. The episode’s emotional center belongs to the people around him: Franklin’s most poignant case yet, Amanda’s cautious new love story, and a villain-of-the-week mystery rooted in decades of stolen ambition. When a celebrated symphony conductor turns up dead in a budget motel, the investigation leads not to a rival or a lover, but to someone who simply wanted to hear their own music played the way it deserved.

Season 4, Episode 12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" — Written by Aja Hogatt

Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) wakes in a hospital room, wrists strapped to the rails — he’d been trying to pull out his IV and go after Antonio. Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) is asleep in the chair beside him, still holding his hand. She tells him he was given antivenom and a sedative, and that Adelaide has been spotted in Brazil; the FBI is already on it. Will wants to get up. Angie tells him he needs time to recover. “He’s my family,” Will says. She promises they’ll find him, then admits she slept in that chair all night. “You’re my family,” she says simply, and gets up to find him food.

Meanwhile, a motel manager (Adam Laborde) walks Franklin (Kevin Daniels) to a room where a body has been found — no name, no ID. Inside, Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) inventories the scene: expensive belongings, sheet music, a keyboard, Adderall, and what may be cocaine. Ormewood can’t resist showing off, picking out “Chopsticks” on the keys before Franklin spots the keyboard case: property of the Atlanta City Orchestra. Franklin quietly identifies the victim as Ronaldo Benetti, the orchestra’s conductor. Ormewood notices that Franklin is acting strange about it and not explaining how he knows.

Back at Will’s house, Nico (Cora Lu Tran) offers to make him an omelet. He declines, then suddenly starts pulling up the kitchen linoleum with his bare hands, a project with no apparent plan. Nico gets down and helps him peel it back, asking if there’s a design in mind. Will asks Nico to go to the hardware store for samples. When Nico and Betty leave, Will is alone for the first time, falling apart. James Ulster (Greg Germann) materializes in his mind, offering unsolicited comfort. “It is all your fault,” Will tells him. Ulster, pragmatic as ever, encourages him to pursue the case rather than mope. When Will asks where they should start, the answer is immediate: the mother.

In group therapy, Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) is making progress. She talks about earthquakes and architecture — rigid structures collapse while flexible ones survive — and frames her recovery in those terms: she’s learning to bend. After the session, Casey (Janina Gavankar) approaches her over coffee and mentions that her ex’s truck keeps parking just beyond the 100-yard restraining order limit. Amanda thanks her for sharing. Casey invites her to dinner at her home. Amanda accepts: “I’ll bring the wine.”

Faith (Iantha Richardson) joins Franklin and Ormewood at the symphony, where the orchestra is mid-rehearsal. Franklin, Ormewood reports, used a whitening strip on the drive over. Faith notes the cause of death was a gunshot wound with postmortem bruising. Franklin asks for the trumpet player.

In a dressing room, Franklin talks with Leon (Shaun MacLean) about the Adderall prescription found in his name at the scene. Leon explains that Ronaldo asked him to share — the conductor was under enormous pressure. Franklin asks Leon where he was last night. “I was at my boyfriend’s all night,” Leon says. The lobby camera will confirm it. Franklin asks — somewhat less officially — about the four months they dated before Leon went silent. Leon doesn’t answer that question.

Pippa (Melanie Brook), the guest conductor, fills in the backstory: Ronaldo was debuting an original composition this season, his first, and had been erratic. He disappeared for 24 hours, then returned, proclaiming he’d finished it and calling the piece brilliant. Executive Director Claudia (Zoe Lister-Jones) had been worried. Nearby, Layla (Grace Palmer) asks Tom (Jake Boyd) quietly how long this is all going to take.

Claudia comes downstairs in tears. Grief counselors have been called, but the show is not canceled. “It’s not what Ronaldo would have wanted,” she tells them, asking Pippa to conduct in his place. She takes the detectives to Ronaldo’s office and explains she’s known him since music school, 25 years. She’d never seen him so consumed; he’d staked the entire season on making his composition debut. She says he was difficult but beloved. Ormewood, casually, opens the lid of the office piano and tries a key. Nothing. He lifts the back panel: every string has been cut. Scratched into the underside of the lid are the words “Go to Hell.”

Will drives to the home of Mona Trevens (Ashley LeConte Campbell), Adelaide’s mother, who receives him in a wheelchair. She leads him to Adelaide’s old room. “There was always something off with that girl,” she says. Will conjures Ulster in the corner of the room, who notes that Adelaide sent letters that were returned unopened — they might still be here. When Mona mentions keeping Adelaide in “the wardrobe” as their nickname for timeout, Will pretends to cough, asking her to fetch him water. Will opens the wardrobe: scratches cover the inside of the door. A flashlight, a small pot, a folding chair. “Oh, this is twisted even for me,” Ulster observes. Will finds a bundle of letters — returned to sender, unopened.

Back at the symphony, Pippa is brought in for formal questioning. She admits to the piano strings — Ronaldo had belittled her conducting and her musical knowledge for years and refused to write her a recommendation. When she showed her teeth by sabotaging his piano, he’d actually seemed impressed. But she didn’t kill him. She says he told her he’d “found his muse” before finishing his piece. She assumed that meant he’d gotten lucky with someone. Faith interrupts with news: Ronaldo’s car has been found abandoned and towed to the impound lot.

At his house, Will has constructed a case board above the fireplace. Angie arrives — she figured he’d be working. She’s brought Szechuan dinner. She scoops up Betty and sets down the food, then notices the kitchen floor. Will tells her not to worry about it. She sits down and reads him Adelaide’s letters aloud. In them, a teenage Adelaide asks desperately for help — including, in one, asking how to kill her mother. Angie points out the parallel quietly: Adelaide could have been either of them, with an abusive parent and no one in her corner. Will wants to try Jeb Oswald as a way in. Angie says the only person he really wants to talk to is James Ulster. “I can work with that,” Will says.

Amanda arrives at Casey’s for dinner. They drink wine, and on the couch, Casey slides into Amanda’s lap, removes her glasses, and kisses her. Later, in the quiet afterglow, Amanda notices one of Casey’s scars — this one from a coffee pot. She compliments Casey’s courage. Casey touches the scar on Amanda’s chest and returns the compliment. A rock crashes through the window. Amanda is on her feet with her gun drawn before the glass stops moving. Casey tells her not to bother: he always gets away with it.

Amanda hauls Dallas Mavery (Miguel Cohen) into the GBI and lays it out plainly: she knows it was him, and he needs to leave Casey alone. He shrugs. No proof, no intimidation. Amanda tells him he won’t get away with it this time.

At the impound lot, Faith, Ormewood, and Franklin search Ronaldo’s car. Franklin is upset about being ghosted by Leon. Faith finds a fast-food receipt from Cleveland, OG, dated during Ronaldo’s disappearance, along with a cigarette with familiar red lipstick on the filter.

The team conftons Layla, suspecting she was the muse. She admits to an intimate encounter, but insists it wasn’t an affair — she and Tom have an open relationship. Tom storms in anyway, furious, because Ronaldo was apparently on their “no-fly list.” He kicks an amp and limps. Claudia walks him out. Before Ronaldo left for Ohio, Layla tells them, he played her what he’d been working on. It was terrible. She’s glad he took the trip.

Faith pulls the traffic camera footage from near Ronaldo’s music school and puts him on campus in Cleveland during the disappearance. He’d checked out a master’s thesis from 25 years ago from the archive library. Ormewood tells Franklin he needs to talk to Leon for the case.

Franklin and Leon have dinner. Leon says Ronaldo’s original composition was genuinely bad. Then he gets to the real reason he ghosted Franklin: he doesn’t want kids. He knew Franklin did — and was lying to himself about it. “You had baby eyes every time we were at brunch,” Leon says. He reveals Franklin’s full first name for the first time: Benjamin. Franklin. He apologizes for disappearing and offers a comp ticket to tonight’s show as a start at making it right.

Will sits alone in an interrogation room as Jebediah Oswald (Joshua Mikel) is brought in and cuffed to the table. Will shows him a crime scene photo and opens with a provocation: he calls it a cheap knockoff, an amateur’s imitation. “This work is meant to be relished,” Will says, channeling Ulster completely now. He gives Oswald a C-minus. The performance works — Oswald, convinced he’s speaking to Ulster, falls into deference. Will presses him about Adelaide and Antonio. Oswald says he doesn’t know the details; he receives instructions from “The Commander.” Will asks how contact works: “They’ll only listen if they hear it directly from me.” Will asks him to arrange a meeting.

Amanda takes Casey to the shooting range. After Amanda takes her turn, she steps behind Casey and teaches her to aim. Casey fires a perfect bullseye on the first try. She mentions wanting to look into getting her own gun. “Let’s do it now,” Amanda says. Casey wants to research first. Amanda hands Casey her personal weapon in the meantime. Casey thanks her.

At the symphony, Franklin sits next to Claudia as the performance begins. His phone buzzes — it’s Faith, and Claudia is not pleased. He slips out: Ronaldo had checked out Claudia’s master’s thesis from 25 years ago. She’s the lead suspect. Franklin turns around: the seat beside him is empty. He rushes out, scanning the lobby, and catches a glimpse of a door swinging closed. He follows her into a stairwell that leads under the stage.

Gun drawn, Franklin moves through the dim under-stage space while the orchestra plays directly overhead. Claudia warns him to be quiet. A mirror loses him. He follows her back up through the wings as the music swells toward its climax. Claudia holds a gun. She tells him she showed Ronaldo this composition 25 years ago, when she was young and insecure, and he convinced her it was nothing. She believed him. “But I hear it now,” she says. “I was good.” Franklin takes the gun. “Yes, you were,” he tells her. She asks to hear the end before he arrests her and promises to go peacefully. He steps back. She weeps as the final bars of her own music fill the hall.

On the way out, Franklin passes a musician greeting their family — children rushing forward, arms open. Ormewood appears at his shoulder. Franklin says Leon was right. “Yeah,” Ormewood says, watching the kids. “It’s pretty great.”

Will is at a diner when a man walks past and nods at him. When Will looks back at the table, a boy (Braelyn Rankins) is sitting across from him. The Commander. Will speaks carefully — he tells the boy he understands what it’s like for anger to feel like it might consume you. “But killing doesn’t make you feel free or powerful, no matter who it is or why. It eats away at your soul.” He asks the boy’s name. No answer. He asks if he knows where Antonio is. The boy hands Will a flip phone. “She said you’d try to save me,” he says. If Will follows him, he’ll tell her. “If that happens, I’m not sure what she’ll do to Antonio.” The boy walks out. Will stares at the phone.

Back at her desk, Amanda gets a call from Casey. Casey is frantic — Dallas is there. Amanda hears him say, “I’m gonna kill you!” Then gunshots. Then silence.

Will Trent returns next Tuesday, March 31st, with “Did I Screw This Up” at 8/7c on ABC.

Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Make a Change” by Durand Jones & the Indications