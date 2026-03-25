Major "Grey’s Anatomy" Cast Shakeup: Stars Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver to Exit After Season 22

Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman will say goodbye during the May 7 season finale.

Grey’s Anatomy will bid farewell to two veteran doctors at the close of Season 22. Stars Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, portraying Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman, will exit as series regulars following the May 7 season finale, as first reported by TheWrap.

What’s Happening:

Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman) are officially departing the ABC medical drama at the end of the current season.

Recent promos hinted at Owen's potential departure via a job offer at a small-town hospital.

Character deaths are reportedly off the table. The door remains open for future guest appearances as the show awaits a likely Season 23 renewal.

Both actors have significantly contributed behind the camera; McKidd directed 48 episodes, including his final episode as a series regular, while Raver directed three.

Showrunner Meg Marinis and creator Shonda Rhimes issued statements expressing gratitude for the actors' deep impact on the series' emotional foundation.

The departures coincide with broader broadcast television budget cuts, which have increasingly led to reduced episode commitments for series regulars on large ensemble shows.

The Economics of Attrition in Legacy Broadcast Television

The departure of veteran actors from long-running broadcast dramas often occurs when narrative arc completion meets economic reality.

Legacy shows like Grey's Anatomy carry massive overhead due to a large cast and built-in annual salary escalations for long-term cast members.

Phasing out highly-paid series regulars allows networks to stabilize per-episode costs while introducing newer, less expensive talent.

About Owen and Teddy’s Journey:

Dr. Owen Hunt was introduced in Season 5, bringing a gritty, PTSD-focused storyline to the series and engaging in a polarizing, high-profile relationship with Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh).

Dr. Teddy Altman debuted as a recurring character in Season 6, eventually becoming a series regular, exiting after three seasons, and returning full-time in Season 15.

The couple's intertwined history spans an emblematic love triangle, a devastating plane crash, marriage, and divorce, cementing them as central figures in the Grey Sloan Memorial hierarchy.

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