Meagan Good and Durrell "Tank" Babbs Join Season 4 of Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt"
Jax Stewart's legal battles aren't over, as the Onyx Collective series is returning for a fourth season!
Meagan Good and Durrell "Tank" Babbs have joined the cast of the fourth season of Hulu's Reasonable Doubt.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Good (Harlem) and Babbs (Hell's Kitchen on Broadway) have joined the fourth season of the Onyx Collective series.
- Good will play Regina Harris, the new district attorney who is smart, compassionate, and nobody’s fool.
- Babbs will play Eric Cropper, a super-wealthy R&B artist and longtime client of Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi). Eric is charming, calculating, and accustomed to always getting his way at all costs.
- In Season 4, after a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and newly minted law firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially their future. With Jax’s most loyal client at the center of a spiraling media disaster, The Stewart Firm is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival … or the collapse of the firm. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: Can they rebuild in time, or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?
- The cast also includes McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Morris Chestnut, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha “Kash Doll" Knight.
- Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.
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- Hulu's return to the world of young adult drama is continuing with the development of an adaptation of the novel This Ain't Our First Rodeo.
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