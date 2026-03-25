Meagan Good and Durrell "Tank" Babbs Join Season 4 of Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt"

Jax Stewart's legal battles aren't over, as the Onyx Collective series is returning for a fourth season!

Meagan Good and Durrell "Tank" Babbs have joined the cast of the fourth season of Hulu's Reasonable Doubt.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Good (Harlem) and Babbs (Hell's Kitchen on Broadway) have joined the fourth season of the Onyx Collective series.

Good will play Regina Harris, the new district attorney who is smart, compassionate, and nobody’s fool.

Babbs will play Eric Cropper, a super-wealthy R&B artist and longtime client of Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi). Eric is charming, calculating, and accustomed to always getting his way at all costs.

In Season 4, after a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and newly minted law firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially their future. With Jax’s most loyal client at the center of a spiraling media disaster, The Stewart Firm is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival … or the collapse of the firm. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: Can they rebuild in time, or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?

The cast also includes McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Morris Chestnut, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha “Kash Doll" Knight.

Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.

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