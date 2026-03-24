Even More Young Adult Drama: Hulu Developing Series Adaptation of "This Ain't Our First Rodeo" Novel

Hulu has yet another young adult drama series in the pipeline.

Hulu's return to the world of young adult drama is continuing with the development of an adaptation of the novel This Ain't Our First Rodeo.

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What's Happening:

Variety reports that Hulu is now developing a YA drama series called This Ain’t Our First Rodeo, based on the novel of the same name by Liara Tamani.

First published in February, the book is described as a contemporary Western love story set in the world of Houston’s rodeo. “When life lassoes Josie and Shawn back together three years after their dreamy first date, their second chance at love is anything but easy.”

This is marks Tamani's fourth novel following her acclaimed works “Calling My Name,” “All the Things We Never Knew,” and “What She Missed.”

Yesterday, we learned of another YA drama series in development at Hulu – an adaptation of the upcoming novel Capsized.

Other upcoming YA projects for Hulu include Phony, starring Sam Nivola and Connie Britton, and pilot Foster Dade, which is awaiting a pickup decision.

These new series come as Hulu is looking to reclaim its position in the YA drama field, following the dissolving of the Freeform to Hulu pipeline (that network is no longer in the scripted business).

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