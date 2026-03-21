True Crime Goes Primetime: Hulu's Hit Docuseries "Betrayal" Moves to ABC with "Secrets & Lies"

"Betrayal: Secrets & Lies" tells the stories of eight different lives undone by unthinkable betrayals.

ABC is bringing a popular true crime podcast to primetime with the premiere of the new weekly docuseries Betrayal: Secrets & Lies.

What's Happening:

After three seasons of Betrayal on Hulu, the podcast-turned-docuseries is making the leap to primetime television with Betrayal: Secrets & Lies.

A new story will feature each week across eight episodes, following lives undone by unthinkable betrayals and the courage it takes to survive scandalous confessions, secret lives, terrifying acts of violence, financial ruin and more.

Betrayal: Secrets & Lies shows that when loyalty turns to lies, the truth does more than break hearts — it changes everything.

In the premiere episode, “Fertility Fraud,” Tina’s relationship with Neil makes her feel alive after her first marriage ends. It’s fun and carefree until an unexpected pregnancy sours the relationship. When Tina digs into his past, she uncovers a trail of fraud, deception and women seeking justice.

Produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios, Betrayal: Secrets & Lies premieres Sunday, March 29 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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