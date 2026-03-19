ABC Cancels New Season of "The Bachelorette" as Star Taylor Frankie Paul Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations

The new season was set to debut this Sunday, March 22.

As allegations of domestic violence spread against Taylor Frankie Paul, ABC has made the decision to pull the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

What's Happening:

Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was all set to lead the new season of The Bachelorette, which was set to debut on ABC this Sunday, March 22.

However, with a scandal involving domestic violence allegations against the new lead – that also put a pause to filming on the new season of Mormon Wives – ABC has decided to cancel the season, according to TheWrap.

In a statement, Disney said “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

They refer to a video shared by TMZ that shows Paul repeatedly trying to physically attack her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortenson and throwing several metal barstools at him while a child is present.

Paul has also reportedly pulled out of a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show following the TMZ report.

Representatives for Paul said that the 2023 video leak was part of Mortensen's "pattern of manipulation," going on to say "releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Following the incident, Paul was arrested and plead guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault, being put on a 3-year probation, which is set to end this August.

Although Paul and Mortensen ended their relationship several years ago, their dynamic remained on-and-off for years, and the two reportedly spent multiple nights together shortly before filming for The Bachelorette began.

Statement from Taylor's Representatives:

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."

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