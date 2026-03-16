Production on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 5 Paused Due to Allegations of Domestic Violence from Series Stars

Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen have both alleged domestic violence against each other.

Production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been halted due to allegations of domestic violence from two of the show's stars.

What's Happening:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is certainly not a stranger to drama, but this time it's spilling out into some real-life consequences.

As reported by Variety, two stars of the hit Hulu reality series – Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen – have both alleged domestic violence against each other.

Cameras have stopped rolling on the show's fifth season as the Draper City Police Department in Utah investigates the allegations on both sides after a recent incident.

The pause to production is temporary and likely will not affect the season's release timeline.

The incident did not occur while cameras were rolling.

This news comes as Paul is about to make her debut as this season's Bachelorette on the ABC series of the same name. In fact, Paul is currently in New York promoting the season ahead of a premiere event in Los Angeles this weekend.

Fans need not worry, as the investigation will not impact the release schedule or press plans for The Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming on Hulu.

A History of Unrest:

During Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Paul was arrested prior to the birth of their son for allegedly hitting, choking, and throwing metal chairs at Mortensen. One of the chairs reportedly struck one of her children from a previous relationship in the head.

She ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault. Charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and criminal mischief were later dismissed.

Paul’s arrest and subsequent probation led to a significant delay between the filming of the first and second episodes of Mormon Wives.

Although Paul and Mortensen ended their relationship several years ago, their dynamic remained on-and-off for years, and the two reportedly spent multiple nights together shortly before filming for The Bachelorette began.

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