Series Star Says "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" Continuation Dead at Hulu

Gellar took to the social media to share the decision

The new series continuing the story of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has officially stopped dead in its tracks according to its star.

What's Happening:

Star Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken to social media to deliver some bad news. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer continuation series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale is officially dead at Hulu.

In the video she posted, she shares special thanks to Chloe Zhao, whom Gellar says reminder her how much she cared about the character, and reminded her how much fans care about the character.

While the news Gellar shared of the show is not the best in nature, she ends her video message saying that if the Apocalypse does come, you can still beep her.

Gellar previously spoke of Chloe Zhao's passion for the project when the series title was first revealed, with her being cited as one of the main keys for the new series to even happen.

Zhao directed the pilot for the new series, which was slated to follow Buffy Summers (Gellar) as she trains high school student Nova (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) to be the new vampire slayer.

Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer), Audrey Hsieh (Found) and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) were also cast in the remake, where they were set to star as potential recurring characters.

The reboot hailed from Buffy the Vampire Slayer studio 20th Television and Searchlight TV where Zhao has been under a first-look deal, though the pilot appears to have not been picked up.



