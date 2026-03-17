Hulu Officially Renews Hit Series "Paradise" for a Third Season
Series star Sterling K. Brown revealed the news with a fun video.
Hulu's hit series Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown, has been renewed for a third season.
What's Happening:
- Even before the show's second season has come to a close, Hulu has already shown their support for the popular series by giving it a third season.
- As TheWrap reports, it was not specified whether the third season will mark the final season as well, but creator Dan Fogelman previously shared plans for a three-season arc.
- The renewal was revealed through a fun social media video featuring Brown doing his best take on an iconic scene from Love Actually.
- Thus far, Season 2 of Paradise has brought in over 30 million hours of viewership and has grown 25 million more hours over Season 1. Together, both seasons have tallied up nearly 12 billion minutes streamed globally.
- In the new season, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins.
- Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans star in Paradise, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers appearing in recurring guest star roles.
- New episodes of Paradise drop every Monday through March 30 on Hulu. Be sure to follow our Paradise tag for Bill's weekly recaps of each episode.
More Hulu News:
- Production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been halted due to allegations of domestic violence from two of the show's stars.
- The new series continuing the story of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has officially been cancelled according to its star.
- Get ready to hit the high seas with Love Overboard, as Hulu has released the trailer for the saucy new competition between sexy singles aboard a luxury yacht.
- Fresh out of the oven, Hulu has shared the trailer for their drug-fueled comedy flick, Pizza Movie – starring Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone.
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