Hulu Officially Renews Hit Series "Paradise" for a Third Season

has grown 25 million more hours over Season 1. Together, both seasons have tallied up nearly 12 billion minutes streamed globally.

In the new season, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins.

with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers appearing in recurring guest star roles.

New episodes of Paradise drop every Monday through March 30 on Hulu. Be sure to follow our

for Bill's weekly recaps of each episode.