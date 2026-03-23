Set Sail for Young Adult Drama: Hulu Developing Series Adaptation of Upcoming Novel "Capsized"
The novel's author, Charlotte Lillie Balogh, will also be co-writing the series adaptation.
Hulu is continuing its push into the young adult drama space with an adaptation of the upcoming novel Capsized.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Hulu is now developing a YA drama series called Capsized, based on the upcoming novel from Kill the Lax Bro author Charlotte Lillie Balogh.
- Balogh is set to co-write and executive produce the adaptation alongside Charlie Craig (Pretty Little Liars).
- Set in the elite world of girl’s high school rowing, Capsized follows Jo Bryant, a spitfire novice, and Margaret Douglas, the polished varsity captain, as they and their teammates unravel a dark secret behind their coach’s legacy and train for the annual Head of the Charles Regatta.
- Other upcoming YA projects for Hulu include Phony, starring Sam Nivola and Connie Britton, and pilot Foster Dade, which is awaiting a pickup decision.
- These new series come as Hulu is looking to reclaim its position in the YA drama field, following the dissolving of the Freeform to Hulu pipeline (that network is no longer in the scripted business).
- Netflix and Prime Video have since become heavyweights in the genre with such hits as Wednesday, Stranger Things, Ginny & Georgia, Outer Banks and The Summer I Turned Pretty.
More Hulu News:
- Miley Cyrus just recreated her iconic Disney Channel Wand ID ahead of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special...and of course, she's still got it!
- ABC is bringing a popular true crime podcast to primetime with the premiere of the new weekly docuseries Betrayal: Secrets & Lies.
- Hulu has announced a new documentary focusing on legendary Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.
- The shocking Kouri Richins case is under the spotlight. New specials from IMPACT x Nightline and 20/20 dive deep into the trial, the motive, and the verdict that stunned the nation.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now