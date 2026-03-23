Set Sail for Young Adult Drama: Hulu Developing Series Adaptation of Upcoming Novel "Capsized"

The novel's author, Charlotte Lillie Balogh, will also be co-writing the series adaptation.

Hulu is continuing its push into the young adult drama space with an adaptation of the upcoming novel Capsized.

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What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Hulu is now developing a YA drama series called Capsized, based on the upcoming novel from Kill the Lax Bro author Charlotte Lillie Balogh.

Balogh is set to co-write and executive produce the adaptation alongside Charlie Craig (Pretty Little Liars).

Set in the elite world of girl’s high school rowing, Capsized follows Jo Bryant, a spitfire novice, and Margaret Douglas, the polished varsity captain, as they and their teammates unravel a dark secret behind their coach’s legacy and train for the annual Head of the Charles Regatta.

Other upcoming YA projects for Hulu include Phony, starring Sam Nivola and Connie Britton, and pilot Foster Dade, which is awaiting a pickup decision.

These new series come as Hulu is looking to reclaim its position in the YA drama field, following the dissolving of the Freeform to Hulu pipeline (that network is no longer in the scripted business).

Netflix and Prime Video have since become heavyweights in the genre with such hits as Wednesday, Stranger Things, Ginny & Georgia, Outer Banks and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

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