Breaking Glass: Hulu Announces Documentary on Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Pat Summitt
The documentary is executive produced by the late Summitt's good friend Robin Roberts.
Hulu has announced a new documentary focusing on legendary Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt, highlighting her groundbreaking career and lasting impact on the sport.
What's Happening:
- Titled Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story, the film is directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by GMA's Robin Roberts.
- The film features never-before-seen archival footage and offers an intimate, biopic-style look at Summitt’s life and career.
- Interviews include insights from those closest to her, as well as notable figures such as Billie Jean King, Peyton Manning, Dawn Staley, and Tamika Catchings.
- The documentary traces Summitt’s journey from her upbringing on a Tennessee dairy farm to her historic tenure at the University of Tennessee, where she became one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history.
- It also explores the challenges she faced later in life, including her diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
- Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story highlights how Summitt’s legacy extended far beyond the court, helping shape generations of athletes and redefine leadership in women’s sports.
- The documentary will premiere Wednesday, March 25 on Hulu and Disney+ (for bundle subscribers).
- It will also air on ESPN2 on Sunday, March 29 and ESPN on Sunday, April 5.
- You can see the trailer and some discussion from Robin Roberts in the video from GMA below.
What They're Saying:
- Tyler Summitt, son of Pat Summitt and co-founder of the Summitt Mindset: “I am grateful to Rock’n Robin Productions, Trilogy Films, Tribeca Studios and ABC News Studios for making this happen. Robin was one of my mom’s closest friends, and there is nobody my family trusts more to lead this project.”
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