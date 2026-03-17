Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2026

From major premieres and originals to comedy specials, here’s everything hitting Hulu this April.

Spring streaming is in full bloom, and April is bringing a packed lineup of premieres, finales, buzzy originals, and live sports to Hulu. From nostalgic revivals and gripping new series to can’t-miss comedy specials and major sporting events, there’s something dropping nearly every day of the month. Here’s your complete guide to everything coming to Hulu in April.

Hulu Originals

Dear Killer Nannies – April 1

A character-driven drama inspired by the real-life experiences of Juan Pablo Escobar, the son of notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Pizza Movie – April 3

A chaotic comedy following two college students who experience a mind-bending, hallucinatory journey to retrieve a pizza delivery after taking an experimental drug.

In Your Radiant Season (Season Finale) – April 6

A romantic K-drama starring Lee Sung-kyung and Chae Jong-hyeop that follows two individuals as they heal from past trauma.

The Testaments – April 7

A Hulu sequel series to The Handmaid's Tale takes place 15 years later in Gilead. Based on Margaret Atwood's novel, it follows Aunt Lydia and two young women, Agnes and Daisy, as they uncover the dark secrets of the regime.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair – April 10

The beloved chaotic family returns in this revival, catching up with Malcolm and the gang as they navigate adulthood, with just as much dysfunction as ever.

Perfect Crown – April 10, 11, 17, 24, 25

A glamorous, drama-filled series that dives into power, ambition, and rivalry in the high-stakes world of royalty and legacy.

#SKYKING – April 14

Documentary that explores the 2018 story of Richard "Beebo" Russell, a 28-year-old ground agent who stole a $33 million Horizon Air plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl – April 24

Comedian Nikki Glaser delivers a bold, unfiltered stand-up special packed with sharp humor and brutally honest takes on relationships, fame, and modern life.

New on Hulu in April

Wednesday, April 1

Atomic (Season 1)

Secrets of the Bees – Premiere (All Episodes)

Monday, April 6

Sirāt (2025)

Friday, April 17

Innate

Friday, April 24

No Other Choice (2025)

Saturday, April 25

Good Boy (2025)

Also Coming This Month

Raising Chelsea – Premiere

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