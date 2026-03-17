Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2026
Spring streaming is in full bloom, and April is bringing a packed lineup of premieres, finales, buzzy originals, and live sports to Hulu. From nostalgic revivals and gripping new series to can’t-miss comedy specials and major sporting events, there’s something dropping nearly every day of the month. Here’s your complete guide to everything coming to Hulu in April.
Hulu Originals
Dear Killer Nannies – April 1
A character-driven drama inspired by the real-life experiences of Juan Pablo Escobar, the son of notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Pizza Movie – April 3
A chaotic comedy following two college students who experience a mind-bending, hallucinatory journey to retrieve a pizza delivery after taking an experimental drug.
In Your Radiant Season (Season Finale) – April 6
A romantic K-drama starring Lee Sung-kyung and Chae Jong-hyeop that follows two individuals as they heal from past trauma.
The Testaments – April 7
A Hulu sequel series to The Handmaid's Tale takes place 15 years later in Gilead. Based on Margaret Atwood's novel, it follows Aunt Lydia and two young women, Agnes and Daisy, as they uncover the dark secrets of the regime.
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair – April 10
The beloved chaotic family returns in this revival, catching up with Malcolm and the gang as they navigate adulthood, with just as much dysfunction as ever.
Perfect Crown – April 10, 11, 17, 24, 25
A glamorous, drama-filled series that dives into power, ambition, and rivalry in the high-stakes world of royalty and legacy.
#SKYKING – April 14
Documentary that explores the 2018 story of Richard "Beebo" Russell, a 28-year-old ground agent who stole a $33 million Horizon Air plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl – April 24
Comedian Nikki Glaser delivers a bold, unfiltered stand-up special packed with sharp humor and brutally honest takes on relationships, fame, and modern life.
New on Hulu in April
Wednesday, April 1
- Atomic (Season 1)
- Secrets of the Bees – Premiere (All Episodes)
Monday, April 6
- Sirāt (2025)
Friday, April 17
- Innate
Friday, April 24
- No Other Choice (2025)
Saturday, April 25
- Good Boy (2025)
Also Coming This Month
- Raising Chelsea – Premiere
More Hulu News:
- Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2026
- Disney+ and Hulu Drop Trailer for "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special"
- Hulu Officially Renews Hit Series "Paradise" for a Third Season