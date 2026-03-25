Welsh Singer Duffy Shares Her Harrowing Story of Abuse in Upcoming Hulu Documentary
Produced by Disney+ UK, the documentary will arrive on Hulu in the US.
A new Hulu Original documentary, produced by Disney+ UK, will follow Welsh singer Duffy, who shares her harrowing story of being kidnapped and abused.
What's Happening:
- Duffy was one of the biggest names in the UK music scene in the late 2000s, following her multi-platinum album Rockferry and its lead single "Mercy" hitting the top of the charts across the globe.
- All of a sudden, Duffy seemingly disappeared from the music scene and the public eye for 10 years.
- In 2020, we all learned the truth, that a decade earlier, Duffy had been drugged, before being kidnapped and taken to another country, where she was violently and sexually abused. It had a devastating ripple effect across her entire life, cutting her off from the world.
- Now, Duffy will share her harrowing story for the first time in a new documentary film coming to Hulu, traversing Duffy’s life – from her upbringing in Wales, through to her meteoric rise to fame and her withdrawal from public life following her unfathomable experience.
- The original documentary film will be driven by new, unprecedented access to Duffy, along with a rich and nostalgic archive, and interviews with family, friends, and close peers in the music industry.
- Details on a release window or title for the documentary have not been revealed at this time.
What They're Saying:
- Sean Doyle, Vice President, Unscripted, Disney+: “Fifteen years ago, Duffy was one of the most famous singers in the world. Her voice was distinctly recognisable and powerful. Songs “Mercy” and “Warwick Avenue” from her debut album led to 3 Brit Awards, a Grammy and Duffy being at the peak of her career. And then she disappeared. This film will give Duffy the chance to tell her story in her own words. I am grateful to our collaborators at Rare TV for this unprecedented access, along with Stellify Media for handling this project with sensitivity and care. We set out in a search for impactful, female-led stories in collaboration with Northern Ireland Screen, and it’s a privilege that Duffy’s is the first we’re able to help tell. But above all, I’m especially in awe of Duffy - for her honesty and courage to share her story.”
- Gill Callan, Director: “Duffy’s life has been shaped by success and fame, but equally by pain, defiance, and an irrepressible sense of self. I’m drawn to the tension between vulnerability and confidence in her story and how a person can be deeply affected by their experiences, yet still find a powerful, expressive voice that is unmistakably hers.”
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