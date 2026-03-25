Welsh Singer Duffy Shares Her Harrowing Story of Abuse in Upcoming Hulu Documentary

A new Hulu Original documentary, produced by Disney+ UK, will follow Welsh singer Duffy, who shares her harrowing story of being kidnapped and abused.

What's Happening:

Duffy was one of the biggest names in the UK music scene in the late 2000s, following her multi-platinum album Rockferry and its lead single " Mercy" hitting the top of the charts across the globe.

All of a sudden, Duffy seemingly disappeared from the music scene and the public eye for 10 years.

In 2020, we all learned the truth, that a decade earlier, Duffy had been drugged, before being kidnapped and taken to another country, where she was violently and sexually abused. It had a devastating ripple effect across her entire life, cutting her off from the world.

Now, Duffy will share her harrowing story for the first time in a new documentary film coming to Hulu, traversing Duffy’s life – from her upbringing in Wales, through to her meteoric rise to fame and her withdrawal from public life following her unfathomable experience.

The original documentary film will be driven by new, unprecedented access to Duffy, along with a rich and nostalgic archive, and interviews with family, friends, and close peers in the music industry.