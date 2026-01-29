ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" Will Add Two New Actresses in Recurring Roles for Its 22nd Season

Jen Landon and Sara Paxton are joining the show for multi-episode stints.
Grey's Anatomy fans still have more to look forward to in the 22nd season of ABC's long-running medical drama. Today we learned that two new actresses would be joining the cast of the show in recurring roles before the season ends. More details below.

What's happening:

  • According to an exclusive story in Deadline, Two new actresses will be joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy in recurring roles this season.
  • Jen Landon from Yellowstone will be appearing on the medical drama as plastic surgeon Dr. Toni Wright across four episodes. Landon is also known for her roles in Animal Kingdom, Banshee, and the CBS soap opera As the World Turns.
  • Sara Paxton from Weapons will guest star in a two-episode arc as a patient's relative named Leticia. Paxton can also been seen in The Innkeepers, Aquamarine, and Last House On the Left.

Jen Landon in "Yellowstone" on Paramount+.

  • Grey's Anatomy began its first season in the spring of 2025 on ABC, having accumulated more than 450 episodes over the subsequent two decades. Its lead actor Ellen Pompeo (who plays the titular Meredith Grey) has starred on the show since the very beginning, though she reduced her role starting with season 19.

