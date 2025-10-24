Jesse Williams Makes a Surprise Comeback on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy"

A familiar face is returning to the halls of Grey’s Anatomy , as Jesse Williams is set to reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in next week’s episode of the ABC medical drama.

What’s Happening:

TheWrap reports that Jesse Williams will be making a return appearance to Grey’s Anatomy on the October 30th episode, setting the stage for a tense reunion with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

The actor’s return was initially teased in a promo following last night’s fourth episode of the season. The short moment saw him bonding with new chief resident Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George).

The logline for the episode reads: “The interns juggle a bizarre trauma, while a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership.”

This is not the first return of a fan-favorite character for the season, as Kelly McCreaery returned as Dr. Maggie Pierce for the landmark 450th episode on October 16th.

The show also saw the return of Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) in Thursday’s new episode, as he helped Meredith navigate growing pains with her son, Bailey.

Williams originally joined Grey’s Anatomy as a recurring character in Season 6, before being promoted to a series regular the following season.

The actor left the show following Season 17, but has made guest star appearances in Seasons 18-19 and 21.