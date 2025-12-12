Jamie-Lynn Sigler Returns Set to Play Doctor with MS on "Grey's Anatomy"
Sigler herself was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who previously starred in ABC's Big Sky, is returning to the alphabet network for a guest role in Grey's Anatomy.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Singler will appear in Grey's Anatomy Episode 2208 "Heavy on Me," which is set to air on January 15th, 2026.
- Sigler will play Dr. Laura Kaplan, a urologist living with Multiple Sclerosis, who visits Grey Sloan at the request of Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) and offers Richard (James Pickens Jr.) a unique perspective on his case.
- The role was specifically created for Singler, who herself has lived with MS for more than two decades, making her return to television after a three-year break.
- It was reportedly important to the show’s producers and to Sigler that the character is not defined by their affliction and has a full life and a career.
- Sigler was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old and hid her diagnosis for 15 years, mainly because she feared repercussions for her Hollywood career. Since going public in 2016, Sigler has spoken openly about MS and the stigma often associated with it.
- Season 22 of Grey's Anatomy will return on Thursday, January 8th, 2026 at 10/9c on ABC.
