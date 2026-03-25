Disney+ Announces "The Koreans," a Reimagining of FX's "The Americans"
The new drama series joins Disney+'s growing lineup of original Korean programming.
Disney+ has announced a new series The Koreans, a high-stakes spy drama reimagining of The Americans set against the political upheaval of 1990s South Korea.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has begun production on The Koreans, a reimagining of the FX series The Americans.
- The original series was created by Joe Weisberg and starred Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.
- The new series will stream on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the United States.
- Set in early 1990s South Korea, the story follows a seemingly ordinary family hiding the secret that both parents are North Korean spies.
- The show is set to explore themes of loyalty, identity, patriotism, and family as their double lives become increasingly hard to maintain.
- A determined South Korean counterintelligence agent intensifies the threat of their identities being exposed.
- Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min star as the undercover spies.
- The series is directed by Ahn Gil-ho and adapted by Park Eun-kyo.
- It is produced by IMAGINUS and Studio AA, featuring leading Korean creative talent.
- The original The Americans was critically acclaimed, winning a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series and multiple AFI honors.
- The Koreans expands Disney+’s growing lineup of Korean original content alongside titles like Tempest, Made in Korea, and The Tyrant.
Upcoming FX Projects:
- FX has ordered the new drama series Disinherited to series for FX and Hulu.
- The show is created by Peter Gould, the Emmy Award–winning co-creator of Better Call Saul, and produced with T-Street.
- The series stars Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen as sisters who receive an unexpected inheritance that pulls them into a world of generational wealth and hidden crimes.
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