Disney+ Announces "The Koreans," a Reimagining of FX's "The Americans"

The new drama series joins Disney+'s growing lineup of original Korean programming.

Disney+ has announced a new series The Koreans, a high-stakes spy drama reimagining of The Americans set against the political upheaval of 1990s South Korea.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has begun production on The Koreans, a reimagining of the FX series The Americans.

The original series was created by Joe Weisberg and starred Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.

The new series will stream on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the United States.

Set in early 1990s South Korea, the story follows a seemingly ordinary family hiding the secret that both parents are North Korean spies.

The show is set to explore themes of loyalty, identity, patriotism, and family as their double lives become increasingly hard to maintain.

A determined South Korean counterintelligence agent intensifies the threat of their identities being exposed.

Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min star as the undercover spies.

The series is directed by Ahn Gil-ho and adapted by Park Eun-kyo.

It is produced by IMAGINUS and Studio AA, featuring leading Korean creative talent.

The original The Americans was critically acclaimed, winning a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series and multiple AFI honors.

The Koreans expands Disney+’s growing lineup of Korean original content alongside titles like Tempest, Made in Korea, and The Tyrant.

Upcoming FX Projects:

FX has ordered the new drama series Disinherited to series for FX and Hulu.

The show is created by Peter Gould, the Emmy Award–winning co-creator of Better Call Saul, and produced with T-Street.

The series stars Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen as sisters who receive an unexpected inheritance that pulls them into a world of generational wealth and hidden crimes.

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