TV Review: "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is as Intense as Marvel Can Get

Daredevil and the Kingpin have been battling for more than a decade now in their dark, violent corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, their long-running rivalry reaches a boiling point in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, with the heart and soul of New York on the line.

After being elected Mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk wielded his power to wage a war against Daredevil and all masked vigilantes. Innocent people were killed or detained for Fisk's financial and political gain, which forced the hands of both Matt Murdock and Daredevil to oppose him on two fronts. Now, Fisk has a firm grip on the city and a small army at his disposal, while Daredevil has his back against the wall. The result is a tense and thrilling eight-episode fight that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The one word that best describes this new season is 'intense.' The tension builds with each episode as Daredevil and Fisk bring their rivalry to a boiling point. And it's not just in those signature action sequences, which are once again spectacular, but in the intimate, dialogue-driven scenes that the tension really brings you to the edge of your seat. You can't help but feel that something is about to snap the entire time you're watching.

And one of the reasons for the intensity of this season is the sense that no character is safe. For a long time, shows like Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead thrived because of the shock factor they could produce by killing off major characters. Daredevil: Born Again may not reach those same levels, but with the unexpected death of Foggy Nelson last season, it is certainly the closest Marvel can come. And season two delivers that same sense of uncertainty when it comes to the safety of all of its characters, save a small few.

Of course, another and more obvious reason for the intensity of this season is the continued stellar performances of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as Murdock and Fisk, respectively. These actors have become synonymous with their characters to the same degree that Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans had. And somehow, it seems with each outing, they manage to ratchet up the intensity in their performances and make the audience feel every bit of pain and suffering that they feel, in the best way possible, of course.

Cox and D'Onofrio are not alone in delivering memorable performances though. Deborah Ann Woll once again shines as Karen Page, bringing more depth and some much needed heartfelt moments to this series. Meanwhile, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye steals the spotlight on multiple occasions and may be the most talked-about character when all is said and done. Bethel shines not only in the mind-blowing action sequences but in the more intimate moments that let us see into the psyche of this disturbed character as well. Another fun performance comes from MCU newcomer Matthew Lillard, who is sure to put a smile on the faces of audiences every time his Mr. Charles graces the screen.

Once again, this series delivers all of the action and violence we have come to know since the story's beginning on Netflix all the way back in 2015. It is certainly far from what you would expect to see on Disney+, but nothing new for the Daredevil franchise. The fight scenes are both brutal and beautiful as the violent nature of the show is again expertly crafted, especially in some moments featuring Bullseye. However, some of the gruesome deaths, combined with the frequent use of strong language will absolutely turn some viewers off to this series. But again, if you've enjoyed the Daredevil story to this point, it will be nothing new to you.

The only minor knock on the second season of Daredevil: Born Again is that it fails to answer one big question. With the conclusion of season one, leaving the city of New York under lockdown, many fans wondered how, or maybe more accurately, when this fits into the MCU. Obviously, many Marvel stories take place largely in New York, like Thunderbolts, and even stories like Wonder Man, while set in Los Angeles would surely have been impacted by one of the most high-profile cities in the world being held hostage by its own mayor. Unfortunately, while the more grounded and intimate nature of this series is a big part of what makes it so great, it also makes it difficult to fit it into the bigger picture, and we don't really get any definitive answers on that front.

However, that is not to say that the series shuts out the rest of the MCU as a whole. There are certainly some surprises included in this season that will make Marvel fans happy, while also creating some interesting new questions. While we're still unsure how Daredevil: Born Again fits into the larger MCU, it is clear that it does.

Overall, this second season of Daredevil: Born Again is on par with its predecessors, both from Disney+ and Netflix. It is one of the most tense and thrilling things you'll see on television this year. With an amazing cast, spectacular action and edge-of-your-seat drama, it's one of the best additions to the MCU in recent years. Fans of the Daredevil franchise and the MCU as a whole are not going to want to miss this.

The second season of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again debuts March 24th on Disney+.